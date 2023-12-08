Left Menu

Assam govt close to providing jobs to 1 lakh people: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:00 IST
Assam govt close to providing jobs to 1 lakh people: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government was close to providing jobs to 1 lakh unemployed youths of the state.

At a function, he handed over appointment letters to 839 persons, taking the total number of jobs provided so far to 88,080.

''We will exceed our target of providing 1 lakh government jobs with 0 corruption,'' he posted on X.

Addressing the function where he handed over the letters, Sarma said apart from regular employment in the public sector, many youths have also managed to find self-employment opportunities.

He maintained that the state has been witnessing rapid development and growth on multiple fronts over the last few years, and increased capital investment has been one of the driving forces behind it.

''In 2016, investment in the state's public sector stood at Rs 42,000 crores while the same has now gone up to Rs 1,30,000 crores,'' he said.

The chief minister also lauded the role of self-help groups in the empowerment of the women of the state.

A total of 240 Assistant Engineers in the PWD, and 599 people in the State Rural Livelihood Mission were given their appointment letters at the function.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

