Left Menu

US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets, no casualties

It marked the first time the U.S. embassy had been fired on, apparently widening the range of targets after dozens of attacks on military bases housing U.S.forces in Iraq and Syria since mid-October amid fears of broadening conflict in the region. A senior official in Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said on Friday attacks by Iran-aligned groups across the Middle East aim to apply pressure for a halt to Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:04 IST
US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets, no casualties

Rockets were fired at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Friday in an attack believed to have been carried out by Iran-aligned militias which have targeted U.S. interests in Syria and Iraq over Washington's backing for Israel in its Gaza war. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which an embassy spokesperson said did not result in any casualties. State media said it damaged the headquarters of an Iraqi security agency.

Explosions were heard near the embassy, in the centre of the capital, at about 4 a.m. on Friday. Sirens calling on people to take cover were activated. It marked the first time the U.S. embassy had been fired on, apparently widening the range of targets after dozens of attacks on military bases housing U.S.forces in Iraq and Syria since mid-October amid fears of broadening conflict in the region.

A senior official in Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said on Friday attacks by Iran-aligned groups across the Middle East aim to apply pressure for a halt to Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. He did not refer specifically to Friday's attack. The dozens of attacks against U.S. forces in iraq and Syria have been claimed by a group of Iran-aligned Shi'ite Muslim militias operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The U.S. has responded with a series of strikes that have killed at least 15 militants in Iraq and up to seven in Syria. 'ACTS OF TERRORISM'

The attacks pose a challenge for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who has pledged to protect foreign missions and capitlize on fragile stability to focus on the economy and court foreign investment, including from the United States. Sudani directed security agencies to pursue the perpetrators, describing them as "unruly, lawless groups that do not in any way represent the will of the Iraqi people," a statement from his office said.

He also said that undermining Iraq's stability, reputation and targeting places Iraq has committed to protect were acts of terrorism. The U.S. embassy spokesperson called on the Iraqi government to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and coalition personnel and facilities.

"We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defence and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world," he said. Aside from its diplomatic staff in Iraq, the United States has about 2,500 troops in the country on a mission it says aims to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries before being defeated.

Iran-aligned Houthis have been firing at Israel and ships in the Red Sea in a campaign they say aims to support the Palestinians. U.S. warships have shot down several of their projectiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023