Indian Army conducts Table-Top Exercise for Women Officers of ASEAN

In a landmark initiative to promote gender inclusivity and enhancing the capabilities of women military personnel in peacekeeping operations, the Indian Army conducted a Table-Top Exercise (TTX) for the Women Officers of Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi from 4th to 8th December 2023.

The Exercise is part of ongoing efforts of Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) to strengthen international cooperation and capacity-building in peacekeeping missions, with specific focus on empowering women in the field. CUNPK is a premier institution of the Indian Army to impart training in peacekeeping operations.

CUNPK had earlier conducted ASEAN Women Military Officers Course from 18th to 29th September 2023. This TTX is a follow up exercise of ongoing joint military training between India and ASEAN member states. The Exercise underscores India’s shared commitment to the world peace, stability, and gender equality.

This Exercise served as a platform for participants to simulate and strategise responses to complex peacekeeping scenarios, reflecting real-world challenges. It also included exposure to complex operational peacekeeping environment and methods to ensure women peace and security.

The engagement also included a heritage tour of Delhi to showcase the rich & vibrant culture of India. The program also included lecture and demonstration on UN peacekeeping drills besides display of ‘Made in India’ equipment being deployed in various UN Missions.

(With Inputs from PIB)