UP: Man trying to resolve dispute in Badaun village beaten to death

A 65-year-old man died after being severely beaten up while mediating in a dispute between two groups that arose out of a tiff between children in a village here, police said on Friday.

Three persons alleged to have hit the man with lathis have been arrested, they said.

According to police, following a dispute among some children in Asafpur village here on Thursday night, people from two groups came face to face and started attacking each other with lathis. Village elder Ramsharan came forward to resolve the dispute, they said.

Ramsharan was attacked by three people with sticks resulting in serious injuries, police said.

With the help of the local police, he was taken to the district hospital where he died during treatment on Friday morning.

A case has been registered on the matter and three persons have been arrested, SP City Amit Kishore Vaigyanik said.

