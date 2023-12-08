Left Menu

UP: Man trying to resolve dispute in Badaun village beaten to death

PTI | Badaun(Up) | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:22 IST
UP: Man trying to resolve dispute in Badaun village beaten to death
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man died after being severely beaten up while mediating in a dispute between two groups that arose out of a tiff between children in a village here, police said on Friday.

Three persons alleged to have hit the man with lathis have been arrested, they said.

According to police, following a dispute among some children in Asafpur village here on Thursday night, people from two groups came face to face and started attacking each other with lathis. Village elder Ramsharan came forward to resolve the dispute, they said.

Ramsharan was attacked by three people with sticks resulting in serious injuries, police said.

With the help of the local police, he was taken to the district hospital where he died during treatment on Friday morning.

A case has been registered on the matter and three persons have been arrested, SP City Amit Kishore Vaigyanik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023