EU adds two Hamas commanders to its terrorist list

EU countries on Friday put two Hamas commanders on the European Union's terrorist list, following the group's October military attack on Israel.

The two individuals are Mohammed Deif, Commander General of the military wing of Hamas, and his deputy Marwan Issa, the EU said.

Effective Friday, the two commanders are subject to the freezing of their funds and other financial assets in EU member states, while EU operators are prohibited from providing funds and economic resources to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)