Assam: First draft electoral rolls published after delimitation exercise

The first draft electoral rolls for Assam after the delimitation of constituencies were published on Friday, recording an increase of 0.8 per cent voters, an official statement said.The integrated Draft Electoral Roll of Special Summary Revision 2024 was published with a total of 2,43,02,460 voters.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:42 IST
The integrated Draft Electoral Roll of Special Summary Revision 2024 was published with a total of 2,43,02,460 voters. There was an overall increase of 1,90,717 voters or 0.8 per cent in the state.

The number of male voters was 1,22,12,483, while the number of females was 1,20,89,569. Also, there were 408 Third Gender voters.

The gender ratio in the electoral rolls was 990 females against 1,000 males, whereas, the population gender ratio of the state was 958. The elector-population (EP) ratio, which is the ratio of electors to the total population, was 637/1,000. The photo coverage in the published electoral rolls was 99.59 per cent, and the EPIC coverage was 99.99 per cent, the statement said, adding that photo electoral rolls have been published in all polling stations of the state.

The total number of polling stations in the state has also increased from 28,205 to 28,645, it said.

The period for filing of claims and objections began on Friday, and will continue for a month till January 22, it added.

After disposal of all claims and objections, the final electoral roll for 2024 will be published on February 8, the statement said.

The Election Commission carried out the delimitation exercise in the state earlier this year, and published the final report on August 11, keeping intact the number of assembly constituencies at 126 and Lok Sabha seats at 14, but revising the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 assembly constituencies.

A total of 19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), while one Lok Sabha and nine assembly constituencies have been kept for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

All assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state were redrawn based on the 2001 Census. The last delimitation exercise in Assam had taken place in 1976 on the basis of the 1971 Census.

