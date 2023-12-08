Top US diplomat Blinken met with Qatari prime minister -state department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani discussed their coordination on efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and the importance of preventing the conflict in Gaza from spreading, the State Department said on Friday.
"The secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar's critical efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and the recent humanitarian pause in Gaza," the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Abdulrahman al-Thani
- U.S.
- Gaza
- Mohammed Bin
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Qatari
- Qatar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister reaffirmed preventing spread of Gaza conflict
WRAPUP 1-No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
Israel unveils what it claims is major Hamas militant hideout beneath Gaza City's Shifa Hospital
WRAPUP 2-No Gaza hostage release pause in fighting before Friday, Israel says
WRAPUP 5-No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say