Top US diplomat Blinken met with Qatari prime minister -state department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani discussed their coordination on efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and the importance of preventing the conflict in Gaza from spreading, the State Department said on Friday.

"The secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar's critical efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and the recent humanitarian pause in Gaza," the department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)