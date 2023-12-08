Left Menu

Need to move towards data-based lending: Financial Services Secretary

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Friday outlined the vision for 2047 and said financial institutions must move towards data-based lending, instead of judgement-based lending, in the medium-term. In the medium term, we must move towards data-based lending instead of judgement based lending especially for small business, Joshi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:43 IST
Need to move towards data-based lending: Financial Services Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Friday outlined the vision for 2047 and said financial institutions must move towards data-based lending, instead of judgement-based lending, in the medium-term. He said global Indian banks with a footprint across continents hold immense significance for Indian prowess and international influence as these serve as a conduit for foreign investment in the country. Speaking at the CII Global Economic Forum, Joshi said to exceed global average of per capita GDP by 2047, India's real GDP has to grow 7-7.5 per cent. ''In the medium term, we must move towards data-based lending instead of judgement based lending especially for small business,'' Joshi said. He said there is a need to further deepen capital markets with active participation from diversfied investors. ''In the context of robust financial services, it is imperative that in 2047, India will have a highly competitive viable banking sector with substantial indian ownership, universal access to banking and other financial services to citizens,'' Joshi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023