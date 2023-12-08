UN postpones vote on demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, diplomats say
A U.N. Security Council vote on a draft resolution that demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip has been postponed until 5:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) Friday, diplomats said.
The 15-member body had been due to vote on the resolution, drafted by the United Arab Emirates, on Friday morning.
