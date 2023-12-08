Left Menu

Father-son, one more person get life in jail for RTI activist's murder

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:16 IST
Father-son, one more person get life in jail for RTI activist's murder
A father-son duo and one more person were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Thane court for the murder of a Right to Information Act activist.

Abdul Majid Kazi (49), his son Mohammad Siddiqui (28) and one Mohammad Usman Sheikh (48) were accused of assaulting RTI activist Sajid Ansari in Mumbra on January 21, 2016, said Additional Public Prosecutor Vinit Kulkarni.

They were angry that a complaint by Ansari to the civic body had led to the demolition of an illegal structure built by them, he said.

Adhoc District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge Vasudha Bhosale sentenced the three to life imprisonment and also fined them Rs 10,000 each.

Sub Inspector Shankar Desai said eight witnesses were examined during the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

