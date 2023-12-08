Left Menu

SC's AI panel has identified its use to keep track of pending cases: Govt

The artificial intelligence AI committee of the Supreme Court has identified its use to keep track of pending cases and to have a special focus on old matters and those pertaining to senior citizens, women and the marginalised, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the apex court has deployed use of AI technology for transcribing oral arguments, particularly in the Constitution Bench matters since February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:17 IST
SC's AI panel has identified its use to keep track of pending cases: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The artificial intelligence (AI) committee of the Supreme Court has identified its use to keep track of pending cases and to have a special focus on old matters and those pertaining to senior citizens, women and the marginalised, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the apex court has deployed use of AI technology for transcribing oral arguments, particularly in the Constitution Bench matters since February. In almost 10 (main) constitution bench matters, transcripts of arguments by use of artificial intelligence have been generated and these are published through the official website of the Supreme Court. Meghwal said the use of AI tool technology is currently being done on trial basis for constitution bench matters only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023