Delhi HC stays operation of sacking of Shaji Prabhakaran by AIFF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:18 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the operation of All India Football Federation's (AIFF) decision to sack Shaji Prabhakaran from the post of secretary-general for ''breach of trust''.

A single bench of justice Subramonium Prasad passed an interim order to this effect.

''Yes, the Delhi High Court passed an order of stay,'' Prabhakaran's counsel K Parameswaran told PTI.

No one appeared from the side of AIFF.

Prabhakaran was removed from the high-profile post on November 7, 14 months after his appointment.

While announcing Prabhakaran's sacking, the national federation had not mentioned what the breach of trust was that prompted the action.

Prabhakaran was appointed on September 3 last year at the first executive Committee meeting of the new dispensation led by Kalyan Chaubey, which took charge after the elections on September 2.

He was earlier serving as Football Delhi president before resigning from that post and taking charge as AIFF secretary-general on September 6, 2022.

The next date of hearing is December 20.

