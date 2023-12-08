Left Menu

UPDATING LIVE: Security Council to meet on Gaza in wake of UN chief's Article 99 letter

UN News | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:20 IST
UPDATING LIVE: Security Council to meet on Gaza in wake of UN chief's Article 99 letter
The UN Security Council is set to meet this morning at 10 AM New York time to discuss the catastrophic situation in Gaza. This follows Wednesday's urgent letter by Secretary-General António Guterres - one of the most powerful tools at his disposal - urging the body to help end carnage in the war-battered enclave with a humanitarian ceasefire. Live broadcast of the meeting, which starts at 10 AM New York time. **09:40 AM** Following the discussions, Council members are expected to vote later in the day on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as well as an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The draft resolution also reiterates the demand of the Council for all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, notably with regard to protection of civilians in both Palestine and Israel. Draft resolutions do not represent an official position of the Security Council until they are adopted. In his letter the Secretary-General invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which grants him with the responsibility to "bring to the attention" of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security. It was the first time ever that Mr. Guterres had used the rarely invoked clause. "Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, **I urge the Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe & appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared**," Mr. Guterres wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after dispatching the letter. The Security Council last discussed the situation in Gaza, in an open doors meeting, on 29 November. Here are the highlights: * "We need a true humanitarian ceasefire," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, describing a catastrophe on the ground in Gaza and underlining the need to release all hostages * Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, had "a message that resonates today as we mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People: There must be a new and different approach, or we are doomed to return to the path of managing a conflict that clearly cannot be managed" * Council members, including many ministers, roundly decried the unfolding humanitarian crisis and commended the ongoing pause in fighting, with some calling for the full implementation of its resolution 2712 on the crisis * "We cannot afford to lose more lives," said the ambassador of Malta, penholder of resolution 2712, adopted in mid-November following several failed attempts * Non-Council members echoed those calls, with Qatar's Prime Minister saying "it is high time to take real measures towards peace; the region will not enjoy peace and security without the establishment of a Palestinian State" * Israel's ambassador said the Council has not addressed Hamas's "central role in the ruin of the region" * "We are at a historic crossroad," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the observer State of Palestine

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023