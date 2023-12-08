VP Dhankar to visit Gurugram on Saturday; Sec 144 restrictions around event venue

Left Menu

08-12-2023
The Gurugram district administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144 in Sector 45 here, ahead of a visit by the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sarturday.

Dhankar is expected to visit the Sarthak Educational Trust at Sector 45 here as a chief guest of an event, officials said.

In view of the vice president's visit, the Gurugram district magistrate has issued orders under Section 144 to maintain law and order.

District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, using the powers contained in Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, has banned protests near the venue and operating flying objects like drones or paraglides, the order read.

Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders issued under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, it added.

