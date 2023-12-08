Left Menu

Pune: 6 dead, 10 injured in fire at candle making unit; DCM promises action

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:32 IST
Pune: 6 dead, 10 injured in fire at candle making unit; DCM promises action
  • Country:
  • India

At least six persons died and 10 sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the factory located at Talawade around 2.45 pm, said Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh.

The factory manufactured sparkling candles which are generally used for birthday celebrations, he said.

''The fire has been doused. The cause is yet to be ascertained,'' Singh added.

The owner of a nearby unit alerted the fire brigade to the incident, after which a team rushed to the site, doused the blaze and sent the injured to the hospital, an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body's disaster management cell said.

The six bodies have been charred beyond recognition, while the injuries sustained by 10 persons, comprising nine women and a male who is the owner of the ill-fated unit, are serious, he said.

He identified the injured persons as Shilpa Rathod (31), Pratiksha Torne (16), Apeksha Torne (26), Kavita Rathod (45), Renuka Tathod (20), Komal Choure (25), Suman (40), Usha Padve (40), Priyanka Yadav (32) and unit owner Sharad Sutar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister expressed grief at the incident and assured a high level inquiry would be constituted to fix responsibility.

Stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the blaze, while measures will be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated, Pawar said.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh visited Sassoon general hospital and met the injured persons, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023