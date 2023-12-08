US imposes new human rights-related sanctions -Treasury Department website

The United States issued fresh human rights-related sanctions on Friday targeting individuals in multiple countries, according to a post on a the U.S. Department of Treasury website.

The new sanctions target Chinese, Iranian individuals and others under the Global Magnitsky Act program, which freezes the assets of those who U.S. officials believe are involved in human rights abuses and blocks Americans from doing business with them.

