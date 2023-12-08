Left Menu

Unemployment rate in Delhi higher than national level for men, women: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:48 IST
Unemployment rate in Delhi higher than national level for men, women: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

The unemployment rate in Delhi was higher with almost double in case of females as compared to the country's average, said a Delhi government report.

According to the 'Women & Men In Delhi-2023' report, the unemployment rate was 5.1 per cent for males and 6.0 per cent for females in Delhi in 2021-22 while at all India level it was 4.4 per cent for males and 3.3 per cent for females.

The broad employment status showed that 33.1 per cent of working men in the city were self-employed, 63 per cent were in the regular wage/salaried employee category, and 3.5 per cent were in the casual labour category.

Among the female workers, only 17 per cent were engaged in the self-employed category while 83 per cent were in the regular wage/salaried employee category, said the report.

Industry-wise, out of total female workers, 59.74 per cent were engaged in 'other services' followed by 'trade, hotel and restaurant' (14.73 per cent) and 'manufacturing' (14.19 per cent) in 2021-22.

In case of male workers, the majority at 29.77 per cent were engaged in 'trade, hotel & restaurant,' followed by 'manufacturing' (24.02 per cent), and 'other services' (22.87 per cent) in Delhi.

The labour force participation rate of the city was 57.5 per cent for male population and 9.4 per cent for female population in 2021-22 while at all India level it was 57.3 per cent for male and 24.8 per cent for female population. According to the OECD, the labour force participation rate is calculated as the labour force divided by the total working-age population.

The report revealed that 89.42 females came under the category of 'non workers.' The 6th Economic Census of Delhi showed that 80.63 per cent males and only 19.37 per cent females were found to be employed in agricultural establishments.

Under the 'Non-Agriculture Establishments' (Other than services comprising mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas, steam, water supply, sewerage, waste management and construction activities) sector, 91.58 per cent male and 8.42 per cent female were engaged.

Under the 'non-agriculture establishments (services)' sector, 85.33 per cent male and 14.67 per cent female were engaged.

In total, a major difference was found in the employment of men (87.52 per cent) and women (12.48 per cent), added the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023