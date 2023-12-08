Left Menu

Israeli drone attack kills four people in Syria -report, source

An Israeli drone fired on a car in southwest Syria on Friday, killing four people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a regional security source close to Damascus.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:54 IST
Israeli drone attack kills four people in Syria -report, source
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli drone fired on a car in southwest Syria on Friday, killing four people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a regional security source close to Damascus. The Israeli army declined to comment on the reported strike in Quneitra, also known as Baath City, near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The security source said the identities of the dead had yet to be established because their bodies were so badly burned. Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023