UPDATING LIVE: Security Council meets as Gazans stare 'into the abyss', says Guterres
UN News | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq, Syria within hours
Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
Hamas says released 13 Israelis, seven foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long delay
13 Israelis, 7 foreigners held in Gaza to be released shortly: Qatar's foreign ministry
Hamas frees first batch of hostages under truce, including 13 Israelis, officials and media say