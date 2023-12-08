Left Menu

3 terror suspects arrested with 'cash' in Jammu's Reasi

Security forces arrested three terror suspects with unaccounted for cash in their possession in an operation in Jammus Reasi district, officials said on Thursday. The arrest came when a joint team of army and police, acting on a tip off, intercepted an SUV which was on its way to Mahore town, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:57 IST
3 terror suspects arrested with 'cash' in Jammu's Reasi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Security forces arrested three terror suspects with unaccounted for cash in their possession in an operation in Jammu's Reasi district, officials said on Thursday. The arrest came when a joint team of army and police, acting on a tip off, intercepted an SUV which was on its way to Mahore town, they said. The team apprehended the three occupants of the car and seized cash found on them.

It is suspected that the money was likely to be used for funding terror activities which have been impacted by the recent elimination of foreign terrorists by the security forces, they said. The action was a follow up to the arrest of two overground workers in Budhal on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

