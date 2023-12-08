UPDATING LIVE: Security Council meets as Gazans stare ‘into the abyss’, says Guterres
UN News | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:36 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hundreds gather in Istanbul to mourn two Turks killed in Lebanon
U.S. embassy in Lebanon hails '12 hours of calm' on border with Israel
U.S. Embassy in Lebanon says there have been '12 hours of calm' on border with Israel
UNIFIL says Israeli gunfire hit one of its patrols in southern Lebanon
Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes