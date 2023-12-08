Left Menu

Fire triggers explosions in cooking gas cylinders in Indore shop; owner, staffer injured

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:44 IST
A shopkeeper and his employee suffered burns in a fire that broke out when small cooking gas cylinders were being filled from big ones illegally, setting off a series of explosions, in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

When Manish Patel (25), who runs a shop of utensils and gas stoves in the Kshipra police station area, was illegally filling small cooking gas cylinders from big ones, suddenly a fire broke out and about 10 LPG containers kept in his shop exploded, Inspector Girijashankar Mahobia said.

Patel and his staffer Vishal (19) were injured in the incident, but their health condition is out of danger, he added.

Mahobia said areas located near the outlet were quickly evacuated and the fire was brought under control.

Shop owner Patel has been charged with indulging in illegal acts endangering life or personal safety of others and further investigation was on, said the police inspector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

