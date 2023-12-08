Left Menu

UP man forced to lick spit, wear shoe garland over 'harassment' complaint

PTI | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:54 IST
UP man forced to lick spit, wear shoe garland over 'harassment' complaint
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old man was forced to wear a garland of shoes and lick his own spit in a village here, police on Friday said. According to police, the incident took place on Thursday and came to light through a video that showed up on social media.

The victim was Mohabbat Ali, a resident of Tighara village, whose face too was blackened with ink, police said.

According to police sources, the incident took place after a man filed a complaint against Ali of touching his daughter inappropriately. Police have arrested four people allegedly involved in Ali's humiliation.

The accused have been identified as Zafar, Aman Pandey, Akhilesh Sahni, and Ghanshyam Tiwari, Golhaura Police Station SHO Ajaynath Kannaujia said.

A case has been registered against them under charges of wrongful restraint, causing hurt, house-breaking, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation, Kannaujia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023