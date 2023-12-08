Left Menu

Ghaziabad eatery owner's son killed over food bill

A 19-year-old son of a roadside eatery owner was killed by stabbing by some men outside his house in an argument over food bill, police said on Friday.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:13 IST
Ghaziabad eatery owner's son killed over food bill
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old son of a roadside eatery owner was killed by stabbing by some men outside his house in an argument over food bill, police said on Friday. Masuri Assistant Commissioner of Police Naresh Kumar said the two of the accused have been identified as 35-year-old Shahzad and 34-year-old Ashu.

He said the two men along with two others of Nekpur-Sabitnagar village under the Muradnagar Police Station area had gone to the eatery owned by Dilshad where they got into an altercation with Dilshad's son Basharat over the bill. ''Shahzad along with his aides later reached Basahrat's house. They called Basharat outside and stabbed him. Basharat was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries,'' said the officer. Shehzad and Ashu were arrested Friday evening and efforts are on to arrest the other two, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023