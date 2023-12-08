Left Menu

Mumbai: Visually-impaired man run over by car driven by senior citizen

A visually-impaired man was killed after he was hit by a speeding car driven by a senior citizen at Kherwadi bridge on Mumbais Western Express Highway, a police official said on Friday.Anwar Meda Khan 46, a resident of Khar East, was crossing the road at 1115pm on Thursday when he was knocked down by a car allegedly driven by Clarence Lesly Peter Fonseca 74, a resident of Bandra, the official said.Khan was declared dead on admission by doctors at civic run Sion Hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:13 IST
Mumbai: Visually-impaired man run over by car driven by senior citizen
  • Country:
  • India

A visually-impaired man was killed after he was hit by a speeding car driven by a senior citizen at Kherwadi bridge on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, a police official said on Friday.

Anwar Meda Khan (46), a resident of Khar East, was crossing the road at 11:15pm on Thursday when he was knocked down by a car allegedly driven by Clarence Lesly Peter Fonseca (74), a resident of Bandra, the official said.

''Khan was declared dead on admission by doctors at civic run Sion Hospital. Fonseca was returning home after meeting his daughter in Borivali. He has been booked for causing death by negligence,'' the Kherwadi police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023