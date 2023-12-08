Left Menu

Woman gets shot in head at police station in Aligarh

The woman rushed to a hospital is said to be critical.In CCTV footage of the incident doing rounds on social media, a Sub Inspector is seen standing behind a desk and taking a pistol from another policeman.The SI cocks the weapon moments before it fires.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:18 IST
Woman gets shot in head at police station in Aligarh
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who had gone to a police outpost on Friday for verification got a gunshot wound to head when a pistol got fired during a handover, an officer said. The woman rushed to a hospital is said to be critical.

In CCTV footage of the incident doing rounds on social media, a Sub Inspector is seen standing behind a desk and taking a pistol from another policeman.

The SI cocks the weapon moments before it fires. The woman who is seen standing across the table collapses after the shot is fired. The woman's son who was with her at the time in his complaint alleged that the SI shot at his mother deliberately in a fit of rage after asking her to be done with her work fast.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani who reached the spot after the incident said, ''the incident occurred in Bhojpura Police outpost where Ishrat Nigar along with her son had gone for a police verification required to make a passport.'' ''A bullet that was fired from the pistol of SI Manoj Sharma injured the head of the woman. We have launched a probe into the incident,'' he said. Dr Manzoor Harris Khan, Principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the woman is admitted, said, ''the bullet is still lodged in her head. A decision to operate upon her is still being reviewed.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023