Woman gets shot in head at police station in Aligarh

A woman who had gone to a police outpost on Friday for verification got a gunshot wound to head when a pistol got fired during a handover, an officer said. The woman rushed to a hospital is said to be critical.

In CCTV footage of the incident doing rounds on social media, a Sub Inspector is seen standing behind a desk and taking a pistol from another policeman.

The SI cocks the weapon moments before it fires. The woman who is seen standing across the table collapses after the shot is fired. The woman's son who was with her at the time in his complaint alleged that the SI shot at his mother deliberately in a fit of rage after asking her to be done with her work fast.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani who reached the spot after the incident said, ''the incident occurred in Bhojpura Police outpost where Ishrat Nigar along with her son had gone for a police verification required to make a passport.'' ''A bullet that was fired from the pistol of SI Manoj Sharma injured the head of the woman. We have launched a probe into the incident,'' he said. Dr Manzoor Harris Khan, Principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the woman is admitted, said, ''the bullet is still lodged in her head. A decision to operate upon her is still being reviewed.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)