Stadium in J-K's Baramulla named after Gen Rawat

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:23 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday named a stadium in Baramulla district after former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat.

The Jhelum Stadium in Janbazpora locality of the north Kashmir district was renamed as 'General Bipin Rawat Stadium' on the second death anniversary of the country's first CDS. ''Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of Jhelum Stadium, Janbazpora, Baramulla as 'General Bipin Rawat Stadium,''' an order by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma, said.

Verma in his order also directed the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to ensure that an appropriate event is organised in connection with naming of the stadium.

