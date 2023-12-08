Participation of women voters in Delhi elections rose by 4.2 pc since 1993, data shows

The participation of women voters in the national capital rose by 4.24 per cent since 1993 assembly elections, according to a recent report by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

As per the government's 'Women and Men in Delhi 2023' report, the percentage of women voters participating in the fifth assembly election in 1993 was 58.27 per cent while it has gone up to 62.51 per cent in the eleventh assembly election in 2020.

The number of women elected in assembly elections has shown a rise in 2020 when compared to 2015, the report showed. In the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, the number of elected men and women in the 2015 elections were 64 and 6 respectively, while in 2020, 62 men were elected compared to 8 women, the data showed.

Furthermore, the data showed that out of the 60 approved judge strength in the Delhi High Court, 38 were males and 10 were female judges.

Additionally, of the total police strength of 90,523 in Delhi as on January 2021, 10,720 were females, which included 9,584 women in civil police and 554 in Special Armed Police Battalion, 248 in traffic police, 143 in Special Operations Group Unit, 96 in Crime Investigation Department, and 95 in intelligence branch, the report stated.

