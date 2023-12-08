Ukraine's minister calls IOC's decision on Russian, Belarusian athletes shameful
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:33 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister described as "shameful" the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paris Games as neutrals, and urged partners to condemn it.
Such a decision undermines Olympic principles, Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday on X.
