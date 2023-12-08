Left Menu

UP: 4 killed, 16 injured in wall collapse during pre-wedding function

PTI | Mau(Up) | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:44 IST
UP: 4 killed, 16 injured in wall collapse during pre-wedding function
Three women and a child lost their lives during a pre-wedding function in the Ghosi area here on Friday after a wall suddenly collapsed on them, while 16 others were injured, an official said.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said the incident took place during a pre-wedding ('haldi') programme when a wall collapsed suddenly and it fell on 20 persons present at the spot.

Four persons including three women died, while 16 persons, most of whom are women, were injured, and have been hospitalised, the DM said.

The deceased have been identified as Pooja (35), Poonam (50), Chanda (20) and Aanvi (4), he added.

