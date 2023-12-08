Left Menu

France's Macron condemns Israeli settler violence in call with Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end violent attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

08-12-2023
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end violent attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the Israel-occupied West Bank. Macron's Elysee office said the two held a phone call on Friday, during which Macron had also reaffirmed the need to protect the civilian population of Gaza and had told Netanyahu of the importance of reaching a lasting ceasefire deal.

While Macron reiterated France's solidarity with Israel in its fight against terrorism, he nevertheless told Netanyahu to "take the necessary measures" to end the attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has condemned violence against Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the West Bank, saying in a state of law, only the police and the military had the right to use force.

