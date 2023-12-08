WRAPUP 6-Israel escalates Gaza strikes, UN says nowhere in enclave is safe

Israel sharply increased strikes on the Gaza Strip, pounding the length of the Palestinian enclave and killing hundreds in a new, expanded phase of the war that Washington said veered from Israeli promises to do more to protect civilians. The Israeli military said on Friday it had struck more than 450 targets in Gaza from land, sea and air over the past 24 hours - the most since a truce with Hamas collapsed last week and about double the daily figures typically reported since.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meanwhile declared there was no effective protection of civilians

in Gaza and nowhere in Gaza was safe, hours before the U.N. Security Council was set to vote on a demand for a humanitarian ceasefire there. With most Gazans now displaced and unable to access any aid, hospitals overrun and food running out, the main U.N. agency there said society was "on the verge of a full-blown collapse" and its ability to protect people there was "reducing fast".

Residents and the Israeli military both reported intensified fighting in both northern areas, where Israel had previously said its troops had largely completed their tasks last month, and in the south where they mounted a new assault this week. Gaza's health ministry reported 350 people killed on Thursday, and on Friday it said the death toll from Israel's campaign in Gaza had risen to 17,487, with thousands more missing and presumed buried under rubble. More strikes were reported on Friday morning in Khan Younis in the south, the Nusseirat camp in the centre and Gaza City in the north.

Early On Friday evening, local residents reported intensified Israeli tank fire on the Gaza City districts of Shejaia, Nafaq, Sabra and Jala in the north, while health officials said five Palestinians were killed in an air strike on a house in Khan Younis. Israel's military said 94 Israeli soldiers had been killed fighting in Gaza since its ground invasion of the densely populated, coastal enclave began in late October.

An Israeli commander, Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss, said in a video message recorded in Khan Younis that his forces were fighting house to house and "shaft to shaft", a reference to tunnel shafts. As he spoke, gunshots rang out in the background. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Washington on Thursday that it was imperative Israel took steps to protect Gaza's civilian population.

"And there does remain a gap between...the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we're seeing on the ground," he told a press conference. 'FEAR, HUNGER AND COLD'

Israel launched what it says is a campaign to destroy Hamas after the Islamist militant group attacked Israeli towns in a surprise cross-border incursion on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 240 hostages. Since then, the vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes - many forced to flee three or four times - with only the belongings they can carry. With the fighting now extended across both halves of Gaza, residents say it has become almost impossible to find refuge.

Israel says it is providing detail about which areas are safe and how to reach them, and says Hamas is to blame for harm that befalls civilians because it operates among them, an accusation the Islamist group denies. Hamas reported the most intense clashes with Israeli forces were taking place in the north in Shejaia, as well as in the south in Khan Younis, where Israeli forces reached the heart of the enclave's second-biggest city on Wednesday.

The Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman posted to social media that troops were operating "forcefully against Hamas and terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, especially in the Khan Younis area and the northern Strip". He said all residents must leave the Jabalia and Zeitoun areas in the north, as well as Shejaia and the old city district of Gaza City. In the south, residents seeking shelter should head along the coast, as the main north-south route through the spine of the enclave was now "a battlefield", he said.

Reuters journalists in southern Gaza have seen dead and wounded swamping the main Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, where there was no room on the floor on Friday for arriving patients sprawled across blood-smeared tiles. "We are staying in an area that is, according to maps, a safe area," said Mohamed al-Amouri, adjusting an oxygen mask for his school-aged son who lay on a hospital bed in soccer shorts with his legs bandaged and his body lacerated.

"Children were on the streets playing, living life normally... We went out after the hit, hearing screams, to find youth, children, women and men in body parts - among them martyrs (dead) and injured." Residents reached by telephone elsewhere in Gaza described similar scenes of desperation. With the fighting now going on in all directions, there was no place left to flee, said Yamen, sheltering at a school in central Gaza with his family.

"Inside the school is like outside it: the same feeling of fear of near death, the same suffering of starvation," he said. "Every day we say we somehow survived. But for how long?" In Ramallah on the West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Reuters on Friday that an international

peace conference was necessary to end the war in Gaza and to work out a lasting political solution that would lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Thomas White, Gaza head of UNRWA, the U.N. aid agency for Palestinians, wrote on X: "Civil order is breaking down in Gaza - the streets feel wild, particularly after dark - some aid convoys are being looted and U.N. vehicles stoned." Ramy Abdu, head of the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, posted pictures showing severe damage to the vast medieval Great Omari Mosque, the most important landmark in Gaza's Old City, apparently hit for the first time. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

