Man held for consuming liquor in dry Bihar found dead in police lockup, case filed

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested for consuming liquor in dry Bihar, was found dead inside the lockup of a police station in Munger district, an official said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Aman of Bageshwari area, was found hanging from the ventilator of the toilet attached to the lockup of the prohibition department police station at 2 am, he said.

Aman's family alleged that he was tortured in the lockup, following which he died. A police case was also registered, and an investigation started.

Aman was arrested by the officials of the Bihar Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department on Thursday on charges of consuming liquor and violating the state's prohibition laws.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Talking to reporters, Suman Kumar, Inspector (Excise and Prohibition department), said, ''Aman was found hanging in the toilet attached to the lockup at 2 am on Friday. He was immediately taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.'' ''After medical examinations, he was kept in the department's lockup along with four other persons. The matter is being investigated,'' he added.

Aman's family alleged that custodial torture led to his death.

His father Upendra Mandal lodged a police complaint against ''unknown officials'' of the Prohibition Department.

''A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased's family. The matter is being investigated,'' said Rajesh Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Munger Sadar.

