Left Menu

Man held for consuming liquor in dry Bihar found dead in police lockup, case filed

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested for consuming liquor in dry Bihar, was found dead inside the lockup of a police station in Munger district, an official said on Friday.The deceased, identified as Aman of Bageshwari area, was found hanging from the ventilator of the toilet attached to the lockup of the prohibition department police station at 2 am, he said.Amans family alleged that he was tortured in the lockup, following which he died.

PTI | Munger | Updated: 08-12-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 23:06 IST
Man held for consuming liquor in dry Bihar found dead in police lockup, case filed
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested for consuming liquor in dry Bihar, was found dead inside the lockup of a police station in Munger district, an official said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Aman of Bageshwari area, was found hanging from the ventilator of the toilet attached to the lockup of the prohibition department police station at 2 am, he said.

Aman's family alleged that he was tortured in the lockup, following which he died. A police case was also registered, and an investigation started.

Aman was arrested by the officials of the Bihar Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department on Thursday on charges of consuming liquor and violating the state's prohibition laws.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Talking to reporters, Suman Kumar, Inspector (Excise and Prohibition department), said, ''Aman was found hanging in the toilet attached to the lockup at 2 am on Friday. He was immediately taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.'' ''After medical examinations, he was kept in the department's lockup along with four other persons. The matter is being investigated,'' he added.

Aman's family alleged that custodial torture led to his death.

His father Upendra Mandal lodged a police complaint against ''unknown officials'' of the Prohibition Department.

''A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased's family. The matter is being investigated,'' said Rajesh Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Munger Sadar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023