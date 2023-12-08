Left Menu

3 terror suspects arrested with unaccounted for cash in Jammu's Reasi

Three persons were detained by security forces with Rs 50,000 in cash in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on Friday, police said. During a routine checking of vehicles at a traffic check post in Mahore town, a vehicle on the way towards Srinagar was found to have three men with Rs 50,000 in cash, a police spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 23:10 IST
3 terror suspects arrested with unaccounted for cash in Jammu's Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were detained by security forces with Rs 50,000 in cash in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, police said. During a routine checking of vehicles at a traffic check post in Mahore town, a vehicle on the way towards Srinagar was found to have three men with Rs 50,000 in cash, a police spokesman said. When asked, they were unable to give any satisfactory answer with respect to the cash, he said, after which they were detained, he said. Till now, police have found no connection of the men with any terrorists but an inquiry is still on, he said. The arrest came when a joint team of army and police, acting on a tip off, intercepted an SUV which was on its way to Mahore town, officials had earlier said. It was suspected that the money was likely to be used for funding terror activities which have been impacted by the recent elimination of foreign terrorists by the security forces, they said. The action was a follow up to the arrest of two overground workers in Budhal on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023