Left Menu

Meghalaya: Armyman arrested with military ammo, animal remains

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-12-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 23:32 IST
Meghalaya: Armyman arrested with military ammo, animal remains
  • Country:
  • India

An Army personnel was arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Friday with a huge cache of military ammunition and animal remains, officials said.

The arrest of the army personnel, who hails from Mizoram, was made after meticulous planning by the state police and military intelligence, they said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma identified him as a ''notorious interstate criminal'', and said that the arrest was a decisive blow to ''the forces of darkness targeting our state''.

Among the items seized from his possession were 1,001 rounds of AK-47, seven LMG 7.62 ammunition, 14 INSAS 5.56 ammunition, 30 .32 pistol ammunition, tear-smoke grenades, a hand grenade, an INSAS magazine and three AK-47 magazines, Ri-Bhoi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Giri Prasad told PTI.

Also, a lower jaw with the teeth of a wild boar, seven deer antlers, the skull of a deer and stamps of various government departments were seized from him, the SP said.

''The arrested person was staying at the 9th Mile Baridua area along the Assam-Meghalaya border,'' he said.

A case was registered in Khanapara police station under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and the Wild Life Protection Act, officials said.

''A notorious interstate criminal who is entangled in a web of illegal activities that spanned from trafficking of arms and precious wildlife, as well as forgery of official documents, is arrested,'' CM Sangma posted on X.

He said an investigation was underway to unravel his crimes and the network of criminals involved with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023