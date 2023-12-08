Mathura girl being blackmailed jumps off building

A class 10 girl student here allegedly being blackmailed with a video jumped from a building, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said the girl on Wednesday tried to kill herself by jumping from the third floor of a building in the Highway Police Station area.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the SP, the girl told her family that she was being blackmailed by a cyber cafe owner who had recorded a video of her when she went there a few days ago.

''The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon,'' said the officer.

