Army organises table-top exercise for women officers from ASEAN

It also included exposure to complex operational peacekeeping environment and methods to ensure women peace and security, it said.The engagement also included a heritage tour of Delhi to showcase the rich vibrant culture of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 00:10 IST
The Indian Army has conducted a table-top exercise for women officers from ASEAN countries with an aim to promote gender inclusivity and enhance capabilities of women military personnel in peacekeeping operations.

The exercise is a part of ongoing efforts of the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) to strengthen international cooperation and capacity-building in peacekeeping missions, with specific focus on empowering women.

''In a landmark initiative to promote gender inclusivity and enhancing the capabilities of women military personnel in peacekeeping operations, the Indian Army conducted a table-top exercise (TTX) for the women officers of Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi from December 4 to 8,'' the Army said.

This TTX is a follow up exercise of ongoing joint military training between India and ASEAN member states. The exercise underscores India's shared commitment to the world peace, stability, and gender equality, the Army said in a statement.

''This exercise served as a platform for participants to simulate and strategise responses to complex peacekeeping scenarios, reflecting real-world challenges. It also included exposure to complex operational peacekeeping environment and methods to ensure women peace and security,'' it said.

''The engagement also included a heritage tour of Delhi to showcase the rich & vibrant culture of India. The program also included lecture and demonstration on UN peacekeeping drills besides display of 'Made in India' equipment being deployed in various UN Missions,'' it added.

