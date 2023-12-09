US appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in federal election case
A U.S. appeals court in Washington, D.C. has partially upheld Donald Trump's gag order in a criminal case accusing the former president of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, a court filing showed on Friday.
