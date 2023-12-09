Left Menu

Ethiopia edges towards default as bondholder talks falter

Ethiopia's finance ministry said that "acute external liquidity pressures" meant it had told bondholders that it would not be in a position to pay a $33 million bond interest payment due on Dec. 11, an event which would trigger a default. "Unfortunately, in the short time available between commencement of discussions and the upcoming interest payment date, an agreement...

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 01:04 IST
Ethiopia edges towards default as bondholder talks falter

Ethiopia appeared to be on the brink of a debt default on Friday after talks with key holders of the African country's $1 billion international bond ended without agreement.

The combined cost of the COVID pandemic and the recently-ended civil war in its northern Tigray region has left Ethiopia, long seen as one of Africa's most promising economies, struggling to pay its debts. Ethiopia's finance ministry said that "acute external liquidity pressures" meant it had told bondholders that it would not be in a position to pay a $33 million bond interest payment due on Dec. 11, an event which would trigger a default.

"Unfortunately, in the short time available between commencement of discussions and the upcoming interest payment date, an agreement... could not be reached," the finance ministry added in a statement. A bondholder committee said it viewed the decision not to make the $33 million payment "as both unnecessary and unfortunate" given what it said was very short notice to engage in talks "as well as the presentation to the committee of the decision not to make the coupon payment as a fait accompli".

It added it was open to "constructive and proactive engagement with the Ethiopian authorities". The finance ministry said Ethiopia would "broaden the engagement with the holders of its Eurobond" and hold a call next week to set out a possible proposal for the debt.

It said that during the talks with bondholders it had outlined an "initial restructuring proposal" and then after a counter offer from bondholders, a final proposal. This would involve pushing back the planned 2024 repayment date, cutting the coupon rate to 5.5% from 6.625% as well as staggering more of the interim payments, it added.

The $1 billion bond, maturing in December 2024, was last bid around 61 cents on the dollar with a 66% yield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023