At least 10 killed and 'many wounded' in Israeli bombing in southern Gaza's Khan Younis -health officials
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 01:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 01:16 IST
At least 10 people were killed and many others wounded after Israeli forces bombed a family home in southern Gaza's Khan Younis on Friday, Palestinian health officials told Reuters.
Israel's military said late on Wednesday that its forces in Gaza were operating "in the heart of Khan Younis" for the first time.
