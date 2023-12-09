Left Menu

OAS condemns 'attempted coup' in Guatemala

The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday condemned what it called an "attempted coup d'etat" by Guatemala's prosecutors' office. Earlier in the day, prosecutors declared that they would attempt to annul the results of June's first-round elections in which long-shot anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo earned a surprise spot in the election's runoff.

The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday condemned what it called an "attempted coup d'etat" by Guatemala's prosecutors' office.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors declared that they would attempt to annul the results of June's first-round elections in which long-shot anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo earned a surprise spot in the election's runoff. Arevalo then won the second round of voting in August.

Prosecutors allege irregularities in voter registrations ahead of the elections. The international community has overwhelmingly decried the investigation, calling it an attempt to bar Arevalo from taking office. The case would need to be taken up by Guatemala's electoral tribunal, which was expected to speak on the issue later Friday. Four of the tribunal's justices have fled the country after being stripped of their immunity in relation to the case.

