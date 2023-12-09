US vetoes UN resolution backed by many nations demanding immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution Friday backed by the vast majority of Security Council members and many other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining.

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood criticized the council after the vote for its failure to condemn Hamas' attacks in Israel and to acknowledge Israel's right to defend itself. He declared that halting military action would allow Hamas to continue to rule and ''only plant the seeds for the next war.''

