Biden praises US approval of gene therapies for sickle cell disease

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 02:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 02:50 IST
The U.S. approval of two gene therapies for sickle cell disease on Friday is a significant medical advancement that holds "tremendous promise" for developing additional life-saving treatments, President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"My administration will continue our efforts to accelerate the development of cures for rare diseases and support the medical research and innovation that achieved this breakthrough," Biden said in the statement released by the White House.

