EU countries, lawmakers talks on AI rules ended, says EU presidency

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-12-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 03:52 IST
Negotiations between EU policymakers and lawmakers on artificial intelligence rules have ended, Spain, holder currently of the EU presidency, said on social media platform X on Friday.
The Council of the European Union in a subsequent post removed any reference to the ending of talks, while repeating that there would be a press conference by Spanish Secretary of State Carme Artigas Brugal on the AI Act.
Sources said the two sides are close to a deal but still have a few points to discuss.
