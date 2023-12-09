Left Menu

At least 11 dead after violent clash in central Mexican town

State police were working with the National Guard and other authorities to provide more details on the incident, the statement added. A video shared by a Mexican media outlet on social media showed fighting break out among several dozen men as gunfire broke out from off camera, sending people running for cover.

A violent confrontation between suspected criminals has left at least 11 people dead in the town of Texcaltitlan in central Mexico, state security officials said on Friday.

Eight of the deceased were suspected to be tied to criminal activities, the security ministry for the state of Mexico said in a statement, adding that three victims were members of the community. State police were working with the National Guard and other authorities to provide more details on the incident, the statement added.

A video shared by a Mexican media outlet on social media showed fighting break out among several dozen men as gunfire broke out from off camera, sending people running for cover. Reuters has not independently verified the video.

