Worker dies after falling from building terrace during water tank cleaning work

A 28-year-old labourer died after he fell down from the terrace of a three-storey building in Khandeshwar area near Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district during the water tank cleaning work, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.45 am on Friday, following which the police registered a case against the contractor for not providing necessary safety equipment to the deceased, an official of Khandeshwar police station said. The victim, Maruti Joma Gute, was cleaning the water tanks of the building when he accidentally fell down from the terrace and died on the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife, a case was filed against contractor Nagesh Gupta. The contractor allegedly did not provide safety equipment to the worker, which led to his death, the complaint said. Gupta was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304(a) (causing death of any person by doing rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and others.

