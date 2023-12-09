Left Menu

Jharkhand school teacher loses Rs 1.8 lakh in phishing attack

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 09-12-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 10:19 IST
A woman government school teacher in Jharkhand's Palamu district has been duped of Rs 1.8 lakh in an incident of phishing attack, police said. In a complaint lodged with Medininagar Cyber Police Station, 51-year-old Manisha Sahay said the cybercriminal had identified himself as the manager of the credit card department of a private bank and duped the amount on the pretext of activating her credit card on Thursday evening.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said the accused procured the ATM PIN from the teacher and transferred Rs 1.8 lakh from her account within minutes.

The mobile tower location of the accused has been traced and necessary action will be taken, the SP added.

