Left Menu

2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

The Delhi Polices Special Cell has apprehended two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal gang following a brief exchange of fire in the Vasant Kunj area here, police said on Saturday. They -- Anish 23 and a 15-year-old -- were apprehended from near Pocket-9 of Vasant Kunj on Friday night, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 11:09 IST
2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal gang following a brief exchange of fire in the Vasant Kunj area here, police said on Saturday. One of them is a juvenile. They -- Anish (23) and a 15-year-old -- were apprehended from near Pocket-9 of Vasant Kunj on Friday night, they said. Police had information that the duo had been tasked to ''fire'' outside a prominent hotel in South Delhi, police said and added that the motive seemed to be of extortion.

They had received instructions from Amit, lodged at a jail in Punjab, on the directions of gangster Anmol Bishnoi, they said. Anmol Bishnoi is a cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi and it is suspected that he is hiding in Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. Five rounds were fired by the accused and in retaliation, two rounds by police in self defence. No one was injured, police said. Police has seized two pistols and four live cartridges, and one motorcycle. Anish is named in six cases of armed robbery, the Arms Act and assault and the juvenile in a armed robbery case in Haryana's Rohtak district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023