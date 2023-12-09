Left Menu

One killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kherson region

One civilian was killed and another wounded after Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone on a town in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, authorities said on Saturday. Prosecutors opened a war crimes investigation into the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m.

One civilian was killed and another wounded after Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone on a town in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, authorities said on Saturday.

Prosecutors opened a war crimes investigation into the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) in the town of Beryslav. Both victims had been walking on the street at the time of the attack, authorities said.

Russian forces have regularly attacked the western part of the Kherson region, particularly its eponymous capital, since retreating across the Dnipro River late last year.

