Azerbaijan minister: There is overall consensus on Azerbaijan hosting COP29
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-12-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 15:09 IST
There is an overall consensus that Azerbaijan should host the COP29 U.N. climate summit next year, Azerbaijan's ecology minister Mukhtar Babayev said on Saturday.
"I'm delighted to announce that there is an overall consensus on the candidacy of Azerbaijan to host COP29," he told the summit in Dubai.
